Ray PetersonUS pop singer. Born 23 April 1939. Died 25 January 2005
Ray Peterson
Ray Peterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Peterson (April 23, 1939 – January 25, 2005) was an American pop singer who was best remembered for singing "Tell Laura I Love Her" and "Corrina, Corrina".
