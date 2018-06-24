Richard “Groove” HolmesBorn 2 May 1931. Died 29 June 1991
Richard “Groove” Holmes
1931-05-02
Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Arnold "Groove" Holmes (May 2, 1931 – June 29, 1991) was an American jazz organist who performed in the hard bop and soul jazz genre. He is best known for his 1965 recording of "Misty".
