Larry Cordle (born November 16, 1949 in eastern Kentucky) is an American country and bluegrass singer-songwriter . Cordle is most famous for his song "Murder on Music Row", which was recorded by George Strait and Alan Jackson and received the Country Music Association Award for Vocal Event of the Year, and CMA nomination for Song of the Year, in 2000.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Where The Mountain Lilies Grow
Lawrence County Seat
Back When
A Large Detroit American Automobile
Gone on Before
Lost As A Ball In High Weeds
Shade Tree Mechanic
Hello, My Name Is Coal
