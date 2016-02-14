KOToronto, Canada folk. Born 1986
KO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/726569ff-c1d0-4a8c-9153-acf7f921d51b
KO Biography (Wikipedia)
Ko Kapches (born c. 1986), better known by the stage name KO ( KOH), is a Canadian musician whose music is a mix of folk, hip hop, reggae, rock and R&B —a sound which KO refers to as "urban-funk and urban-folk".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KO Tracks
Sort by
Skhanda Love
KO
Skhanda Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skhanda Love
Last played on
One Time
KO
One Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swx0z.jpglink
One Time
Last played on
Skhanda Love
KO
Skhanda Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skhanda Love
Performer
Last played on
One Time
KO
One Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swx0z.jpglink
One Time
Last played on
One Time (feat. Maggz, Masandi & Mase)
K.O
One Time (feat. Maggz, Masandi & Mase)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swx0z.jpglink
One Time (feat. Maggz, Masandi & Mase)
Performer
Last played on
KO Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist