Born 7 October 1906. Died 25 March 1991
Wilson Myers
1906-10-07
Wilson Myers Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilson "Serious" Myers (born Ernest Wilson Myers or Wilson Ernestine Myers, October 2, 1906 – July 10, 1992) was an American jazz double-bassist, vocalist, bandleader and arranger, best known for his contributions to New Orleans jazz.
Wilson Myers Tracks
Rose Room
Stéphane Grappelli
Rose Room
Rose Room
Indiana
Stéphane Grappelli
Indiana
Indiana
Swing Time
Willie Lewis, John Butler, Joe Hayman, Wilson Myers, Herman Chittison, Billy Burns, John Mitchell, BILL COLEMAN, BILL COLEMAN & Ted Fields
Swing Time
Swing Time
Composer
