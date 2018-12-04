Mojca Erdmann (born 29 December 1975) is a German soprano who is particularly associated with the operas of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Born in Hamburg, Erdmann sang in the children's chorus of the Hamburg State Opera together with her brother. As a teenager she began studying singing seriously with soprano Evelyn Herlitzius before entering the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz Köln where she was a pupil of Hans Sotin and studied with soprano Ingrid Figur [de]. In 2002 she won first prize and the Special Prize for Contemporary Music at the Bundeswettbewerb Gesang Berlin (Federal Singing Competition), and in August 2005 she was awarded the Luitpold Prize at the Kissinger Sommer festival and the Norddeutscher Rundfunk Music Prize at the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival. She sang Sempronia in the premiere of the critical edition of Jacques Offenbach's Apothicaire et perruquier at the Kurtheater Bad Ems on 1 June 2007, with the WDR Rundfunkorchester Köln under Helmut Froschauer.[not in citation given]