Sin With SebastianBorn 20 September 1971
Sin With Sebastian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/726185da-171b-4e80-b821-2eac5acef6ed
Sin With Sebastian Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Roth, known by his stage name as Sin With Sebastian, is a German musician/singer/songwriter. Sin With Sebastian came to prominence in 1995 with the Europe-wide hit, "Shut Up (and Sleep with Me)", which made it up to number-one in Spain, Austria, Finland, Mexico, and Top 10 in most European countries[citation needed]. In addition, it reached number 26 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart No.44 in the UK Singles Chart. The single and following album, Golden Boy, were co-produced by Inga Humpe and Sebastian Roth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sin With Sebastian Tracks
Sort by
Shut Up (And Sleep With Me)
Sin With Sebastian
Shut Up (And Sleep With Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shut Up (And Sleep With Me)
Last played on
Sin With Sebastian Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist