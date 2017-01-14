Sebastian Roth, known by his stage name as Sin With Sebastian, is a German musician/singer/songwriter. Sin With Sebastian came to prominence in 1995 with the Europe-wide hit, "Shut Up (and Sleep with Me)", which made it up to number-one in Spain, Austria, Finland, Mexico, and Top 10 in most European countries[citation needed]. In addition, it reached number 26 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart No.44 in the UK Singles Chart. The single and following album, Golden Boy, were co-produced by Inga Humpe and Sebastian Roth.