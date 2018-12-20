Robert QuinneyOrganist and choir director. Born 1976
Robert Quinney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03y14xy.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7260023b-4f02-435f-a42a-14edcfa7a285
Robert Quinney Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Quinney (born 1976 in Nottingham, England) is Director of the Choir of New College, Oxford, and was formerly Sub-Organist at Westminster Abbey and Director of Music at Peterborough Cathedral. In addition to his work at New College, he has a busy freelance career as soloist, ensemble player, and writer on music. Since October 2009 he has been Director of Oundle for Organists, whose residential courses provide inspiring tuition for young organists.
In 2002 Quinney was named Royal College of Organists Performer of the Year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Quinney Performances & Interviews
Robert Quinney Tracks
Sort by
Canonic Variations on 'Vom Himmel hoch', BWV 769a
Johann Sebastian Bach
Canonic Variations on 'Vom Himmel hoch', BWV 769a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Canonic Variations on 'Vom Himmel hoch', BWV 769a
Last played on
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
John Gardner
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h40w9.jpglink
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
A gallery carol
John Gardner
A gallery carol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h40w9.jpglink
A gallery carol
Ceremony of Carols - Wolcum yole and There is o rose uem pastores laudavere
Benjamin Britten
Ceremony of Carols - Wolcum yole and There is o rose uem pastores laudavere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Ceremony of Carols - Wolcum yole and There is o rose uem pastores laudavere
Like as the hart desireth the waterbrooks
Herbert Howells
Like as the hart desireth the waterbrooks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
Like as the hart desireth the waterbrooks
Last played on
Songs of Farewell: V. At the round earth's imagined corners
Hubert Parry
Songs of Farewell: V. At the round earth's imagined corners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg42.jpglink
Songs of Farewell: V. At the round earth's imagined corners
Last played on
And I saw a new Heaven
Edgar Bainton
And I saw a new Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5bqj.jpglink
And I saw a new Heaven
Last played on
Cortège and Litanie, Op 19
Marcel Dupré
Cortège and Litanie, Op 19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18f.jpglink
Cortège and Litanie, Op 19
Last played on
Beati quorum via, Op 38 No 3
Charles Villiers Stanford
Beati quorum via, Op 38 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Beati quorum via, Op 38 No 3
Last played on
The Lord is my shepherd
Howard Goodall
The Lord is my shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dq8pg.jpglink
The Lord is my shepherd
Last played on
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14xy.jpglink
Jerusalem
Last played on
Passacaglia in C minor Bwv.582
Johann Sebastian Bach
Passacaglia in C minor Bwv.582
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Passacaglia in C minor Bwv.582
Last played on
Mass for 5 voices (Benedictus)
William Byrd
Mass for 5 voices (Benedictus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Mass for 5 voices (Benedictus)
Last played on
Mass for 5 voices (Sanctus)
William Byrd
Mass for 5 voices (Sanctus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
Mass for 5 voices (Sanctus)
Last played on
Great King of Gods
Orlando Gibbons
Great King of Gods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cf.jpglink
Great King of Gods
Last played on
Trio Sonata for Organ No.4 in E minor, BWV528
Johann Sebastian Bach
Trio Sonata for Organ No.4 in E minor, BWV528
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Trio Sonata for Organ No.4 in E minor, BWV528
Last played on
Stabat mater - motet for 8 voices
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Stabat mater - motet for 8 voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Stabat mater - motet for 8 voices
Christus factus est - gradual vers. for chorus
Anton Bruckner
Christus factus est - gradual vers. for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Christus factus est - gradual vers. for chorus
Salve regina
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Salve regina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Salve regina
Chorale Prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BVW661
Johann Sebastian Bach
Chorale Prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BVW661
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Chorale Prelude: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BVW661
Last played on
Organ Sonata in A major, Op. 65 No. 3 (Proms 2017)
Felix Mendelssohn
Organ Sonata in A major, Op. 65 No. 3 (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Organ Sonata in A major, Op. 65 No. 3 (Proms 2017)
Chorale Prelude 'Erhalt uns, Herr, bei deinem Wort' (Proms 2017)
Daniel Saleeb
Chorale Prelude 'Erhalt uns, Herr, bei deinem Wort' (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zsm69.jpglink
Chorale Prelude 'Erhalt uns, Herr, bei deinem Wort' (Proms 2017)
Chorale Prelude ‘Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam’ (Proms 2017)
Jonathan Dove
Chorale Prelude ‘Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam’ (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1c3.jpglink
Chorale Prelude ‘Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam’ (Proms 2017)
Prelude in E flat (from ClavierübungIII) BWV 552 (Proms 2017)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude in E flat (from ClavierübungIII) BWV 552 (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zsm69.jpglink
Prelude in E flat (from ClavierübungIII) BWV 552 (Proms 2017)
Organ Sonata in A major, Op.65 - 1st movement
Felix Mendelssohn
Organ Sonata in A major, Op.65 - 1st movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Organ Sonata in A major, Op.65 - 1st movement
Last played on
Complete Service in B flat, Z.232: Benedicte; Benedictus
Henry Purcell
Complete Service in B flat, Z.232: Benedicte; Benedictus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Complete Service in B flat, Z.232: Benedicte; Benedictus
Last played on
Organ Sonata No 5 in C major, BWV 529 (1st mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Organ Sonata No 5 in C major, BWV 529 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Organ Sonata No 5 in C major, BWV 529 (1st mvt)
Last played on
The Twelve
William Walton
The Twelve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
The Twelve
Last played on
Nun lob, mein' Seel', den Herren
Robert Quinney
Nun lob, mein' Seel', den Herren
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14xy.jpglink
Nun lob, mein' Seel', den Herren
Last played on
Christus factus est
Anton Bruckner
Christus factus est
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Christus factus est
Virga Jesse Floruit
Anton Bruckner
Virga Jesse Floruit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Virga Jesse Floruit
Locus iste
Anton Bruckner
Locus iste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Locus iste
Nos Autem Gloriari
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Nos Autem Gloriari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Nos Autem Gloriari
Tu es petrus
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Tu es petrus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Tu es petrus
Os justi
Anton Bruckner
Os justi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Os justi
Laudate Dominum
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Laudate Dominum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Laudate Dominum
Cortege et Litanie
Marcel Dupré
Cortege et Litanie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18f.jpglink
Cortege et Litanie
Last played on
Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV565
Johann Sebastian Bach
Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV565
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV565
Last played on
Prelude and Fugue in G major, BWV541 (Fugue)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude and Fugue in G major, BWV541 (Fugue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in G major, BWV541 (Fugue)
Last played on
Prelude in B major
Marcel Dupré
Prelude in B major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18f.jpglink
Prelude in B major
Last played on
When Israel came out Of Egypt
John Blow
When Israel came out Of Egypt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqh.jpglink
When Israel came out Of Egypt
Choir
Last played on
Playlists featuring Robert Quinney
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 47: Bach’s ‘Little Organ Book’ past and present
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehfmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-20T20:42:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04zsm69.jpg
20
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 47: Bach’s ‘Little Organ Book’ past and present
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Singers at Six: Bruckner and Palestrina Motets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e385v2
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
2017-02-22T20:42:32
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03grhqn.jpg
22
Feb
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Singers at Six: Bruckner and Palestrina Motets
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
Robert Quinney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist