Robert Quinney (born 1976 in Nottingham, England) is Director of the Choir of New College, Oxford, and was formerly Sub-Organist at Westminster Abbey and Director of Music at Peterborough Cathedral. In addition to his work at New College, he has a busy freelance career as soloist, ensemble player, and writer on music. Since October 2009 he has been Director of Oundle for Organists, whose residential courses provide inspiring tuition for young organists.

In 2002 Quinney was named Royal College of Organists Performer of the Year.