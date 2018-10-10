Johann StraussBaptist, Vater, Johann Strauss I, Sr., the Elder, the Father. Born 14 March 1804. Died 25 September 1849
Johann Strauss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyqb.jpg
1804-03-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/725fb443-0a26-42f8-b4b7-5257b3a61eb5
Johann Strauss Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Strauss I (German: Johann Baptist Strauß, Johann Strauss (Vater); also Johann Baptist Strauss, Johann Strauss Sr., the Elder, the Father; March 14, 1804 – September 25, 1849) was an Austrian Romantic composer. He was famous for his waltzes, and he popularized them alongside Joseph Lanner, thereby setting the foundations for his sons to carry on his musical dynasty. He is perhaps best known for his composition of the Radetzky March (named after Joseph Radetzky von Radetz).
Johann Strauss Performances & Interviews
Johann Strauss Tracks
Turkish Bumble-Bee Rondo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Turkish Bumble-Bee Rondo
Turkish Bumble-Bee Rondo
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Johann Strauss
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Town and Country, polka mazurka, op. 322
Johann Strauss
Town and Country, polka mazurka, op. 322
Town and Country, polka mazurka, op. 322
William Tell Gallop, op. 29b
Johann Strauss
William Tell Gallop, op. 29b
William Tell Gallop, op. 29b
Mary Waltzes, op. 212
Johann Strauss
Mary Waltzes, op. 212
Mary Waltzes, op. 212
Huldigung der Königin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op 103
Johann Strauss
Huldigung der Königin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op 103
Huldigung der Königin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op 103
The Four Temperaments, Op 59
Johann Strauss
The Four Temperaments, Op 59
The Four Temperaments, Op 59
Conductor
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Johann Strauss
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Indianer-Galopp. op. 111
Johann Strauss
Indianer-Galopp. op. 111
Indianer-Galopp. op. 111
Radetzky March, Op 228
Johann Strauss
Radetzky March, Op 228
Radetzky March, Op 228
Radetzky March
Johann Strauss II
Radetzky March
Radetzky March
Huldingung der Königen Victoria von Grossbritannien
Johann Strauss
Huldingung der Königen Victoria von Grossbritannien
Huldingung der Königen Victoria von Grossbritannien
Reise- Galopp, op.85
Johann Strauss
Reise- Galopp, op.85
Reise- Galopp, op.85
Radetzky March Op. 228
Johann Strauss II
Radetzky March Op. 228
Radetzky March Op. 228
Radetsky March
Johann Strauss
Radetsky March
Radetsky March
Huldigung der Königin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op.103
Johann Strauss
Huldigung der Königin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op.103
Huldigung der Königin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op.103
Walzer à la Paganini, Op 11
Johann Strauss
Walzer à la Paganini, Op 11
Walzer à la Paganini, Op 11
Radetzky-Marsch, Op 228
Johann Strauss
Radetzky-Marsch, Op 228
Radetzky-Marsch, Op 228
Radetzky-Marsch
Johann Strauss (i), Ferenc Fricsay & Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
Radetzky-Marsch
Radetzky-Marsch
Composer
Jugendfeuer-Galopp, Op.114
Johann Strauss
Jugendfeuer-Galopp, Op.114
Jugendfeuer-Galopp, Op.114
Radetzky March Op. 228
Johann Strauss
Radetzky March Op. 228
Radetzky March Op. 228
Orchestra
Erinnerung an Ernst oder Der Carneval in Venedig, Fantasie, op. 126
Philharmonia Orchestra
Erinnerung an Ernst oder Der Carneval in Venedig, Fantasie, op. 126
Erinnerung an Ernst oder Der Carneval in Venedig, Fantasie, op. 126
Annen-Polka
Johann Strauss Senior, Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra & Ondrej Lenárd
Annen-Polka
Annen-Polka
Performer
Pizzicato Polka
Johann Strauss Senior, Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra & Ondrej Lenárd
Pizzicato Polka
Pizzicato Polka
Performer
Kaiser-Walzer (Emperor Waltz), Op. 437
Johann Strauss Senior, Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra & Ondrej Lenárd
Kaiser-Walzer (Emperor Waltz), Op. 437
Kaiser-Walzer (Emperor Waltz), Op. 437
Performer
Walzer à la Paganini, Op 11
Johann Strauss
Walzer à la Paganini, Op 11
Walzer à la Paganini, Op 11
Huldigung der Konigin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op.103
Johann Strauss
Huldigung der Konigin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op.103
Huldigung der Konigin Victoria von Grossbritannien, Op.103
Johann Strauss I - Radetzky-Marsch - original version (Op.228)
Johann Strauss
Johann Strauss I - Radetzky-Marsch - original version (Op.228)
Johann Strauss I - Radetzky-Marsch - original version (Op.228)
Wiener Gemüths Walzer
Johann Strauss
Wiener Gemüths Walzer
Wiener Gemüths Walzer
Walzer a la Paganini, op 11
Johann Strauss
Walzer a la Paganini, op 11
Walzer a la Paganini, op 11
Piefke und Pufke
Johann Strauss
Piefke und Pufke
Piefke und Pufke
Radetzky-Marsch, Op 228
Johann Strauss
Radetzky-Marsch, Op 228
Radetzky-Marsch, Op 228
Frederica-Polka op.239
Johann Strauss
Frederica-Polka op.239
Frederica-Polka op.239
Johann Strauss Links
