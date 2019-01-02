Lou ChristieBorn 19 February 1943
Lou Christie
1943-02-19
Lou Christie Biography (Wikipedia)
Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco (born February 19, 1943), known professionally as Lou Christie, is an American singer-songwriter best known for three separate strings of pop hits in the 1960s, including his 1966 hit "Lightnin' Strikes".
She Sold Me Magic
I'm Gonna Make You Mine
Lightnin' Strikes
Indian Summer
