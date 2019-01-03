BBC SingersProfessional chamber choir of the BBC. Formed 1924
BBC Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The BBC Singers are a British chamber choir, and the professional chamber choir of the BBC.
One of the six BBC Performing Groups, the BBC Singers are based at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios in London. The only full-time professional British choir, the BBC Singers feature in live concerts, radio transmissions, recordings and education workshops. The choir often performs alongside other BBC Performing Groups, such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and is a regular guest at the BBC Proms. Broadcasts are given from locations around the country, including St Giles-without-Cripplegate and St Paul's Knightsbridge.
The BBC Singers regularly perform alongside leading international orchestras and conductors, and makes invitational appearances at national events such as the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in Westminster Abbey. Notable former members of the group include Sir Peter Pears, Sarah Connolly, Judith Bingham and Harry Christophers.
- The history of polyphony - in under three minuteshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068n6vl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068n6vl.jpg2018-05-30T15:14:00.000ZJoin Peter Phillips and the BBC Singers for a whistle-stop tour through the beginnings of choral music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068n5np
The history of polyphony - in under three minutes
- Meet Sofi Jeanninhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0664by8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0664by8.jpg2018-05-03T13:34:00.000ZThe BBC Singers' Chief Conductor Designate introduces Handel's Zadok the Priest.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06635r2
Meet Sofi Jeannin
- Watch: The BBC Singers perform The Pankhurst Anthemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wk2ds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05wk2ds.jpg2018-02-06T00:01:00.000ZBBC Radio 3 invites choirs to mark the 2018 centenary of women's suffrage in the UK with this new choral work by composer Lucy Pankhurst, with words by Helen Pankhurst.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05wk08n
Watch: The BBC Singers perform The Pankhurst Anthem
- Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Dominic Carterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw3cm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw3cm.jpg2017-12-15T08:30:00.000ZDominic is one of six finalists in the Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017. Listen to his setting of words from a 15th-century text, Sir Christemas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qrtwn
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Dominic Carter
- Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Martin Carlinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw34q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw34q.jpg2017-12-15T08:30:00.000ZMartin is one of six finalists in the Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017. Listen to his setting of words from a 15th-century text, Sir Christemas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qrtxw
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Martin Carling
- Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Martin Evanshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw3mw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw3mw.jpg2017-12-15T08:30:00.000ZMartin is one of six finalists in the Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017. Listen to his setting of words from a 15th-century text, Sir Christemas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qrtyc
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Martin Evans
- Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: David Hugheshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw3tm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw3tm.jpg2017-12-15T08:30:00.000ZDavid is one of six finalists in the Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017. Listen to his setting of words from a 15th-century text, Sir Christemas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qrtz0
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: David Hughes
- Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Alec McGregorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw5b1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw5b1.jpg2017-12-15T08:30:00.000ZAlec is one of six finalists in the Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017. Listen to his setting of words from a 15th-century text, Sir Christemas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qrtz6
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Alec McGregor
- Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Bernard Trafford's Sir Christemashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw5pl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05qw5pl.jpg2017-12-15T08:30:00.000ZBernard is the winner of the Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017. Listen to his setting of words from a 15th-century text, Sir Christemas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qrtzr
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Bernard Trafford's Sir Christemas
- Laura Mvula's "Sing to the Moon" as you haven't heard it beforehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580psb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580psb.jpg2017-07-07T10:57:00.000ZEric Whitacre conducts the BBC Singers in Laura Mvula's beautiful song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0580n9f
Laura Mvula's "Sing to the Moon" as you haven't heard it before
- BBC Singers at Ford Farmhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4ntp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z4ntp.jpg2016-06-22T15:25:00.000ZThe BBC Singers perform at a cheese farm for BBC Music Day 2016. The performance was broadcast on Radio 3's Afternoon on 3 programme on 3 June 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z4nwf
BBC Singers at Ford Farm
- Holst: Choral Hymns from the Rig Veda - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T09:54:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Holst's Choral Hymns From The Rig Veda.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2wbx
Holst: Choral Hymns from the Rig Veda - Preview Clip
- Imogen Holst: Hallo, my fancy, whither wilt thou go? - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T09:51:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Imogen Holst's Hallo, my fancy, whither wilt thou go?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2vn2
Imogen Holst: Hallo, my fancy, whither wilt thou go? - Preview Clip
- Sir Harrison Birtwistle: The Moth Requiem - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2014-01-02T09:50:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from Sir Harrison Birtwistle's The Moth Requiem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p2vj2
Sir Harrison Birtwistle: The Moth Requiem - Preview Clip
BBC Singers Tracks
Sort by