Deorro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/724ffc08-6987-40b0-b107-03bb95a82b80
Deorro Biography (Wikipedia)
Erick Orrosquieta (born August 30, 1991), commonly known by his stage name Deorro, is an American DJ signed to Ultra Records. He formerly used the name TON!C.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Deorro Tracks
Sort by
Shakalaka (Max Styler Edit)
Steve Aoki
Shakalaka (Max Styler Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Shakalaka (Max Styler Edit)
Last played on
Dracarys
Deorro
Dracarys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dracarys
Last played on
Freak (Rickyxsan Remix) (feat. Steve Bays)
Steve Aoki
Freak (Rickyxsan Remix) (feat. Steve Bays)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Freak (Rickyxsan Remix) (feat. Steve Bays)
Last played on
Freak (feat. Steve Bays)
Steve Aoki
Freak (feat. Steve Bays)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1hn.jpglink
Freak (feat. Steve Bays)
Last played on
Ready!
MAKJ
Ready!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Ready!
Last played on
Bailar (BeatBreaker vs. DJ Smerk Tremors Bootleg) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Deorro
Bailar (BeatBreaker vs. DJ Smerk Tremors Bootleg) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bailar (BeatBreaker vs. DJ Smerk Tremors Bootleg) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Last played on
All I Need Is Your Love (feat. Adrian Delgado)
Deorro
All I Need Is Your Love (feat. Adrian Delgado)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Need Is Your Love (feat. Adrian Delgado)
Last played on
Goin Up (feat. DyCy)
Deorro
Goin Up (feat. DyCy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goin Up (feat. DyCy)
Last played on
Bailar (feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo)
Deorro
Bailar (feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f8rg2.jpglink
Bailar (feat. Pitbull & Elvis Crespo)
Last played on
Bailar (Pitbull Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo & Pitbull)
Deorro
Bailar (Pitbull Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo & Pitbull)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4dj.jpglink
Bailar (Pitbull Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo & Pitbull)
Last played on
Bailar (NAMTO Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Deorro
Bailar (NAMTO Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bailar (NAMTO Remix) (feat. Elvis Crespo)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Butt Naked
Deorro
Butt Naked
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butt Naked
Last played on
ID
Deorro
ID
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ID
Last played on
Ante Up
MAKJ
Ante Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y848w.jpglink
Ante Up
Last played on
Flashlight vs. Bass Cannon
R3HAB
Flashlight vs. Bass Cannon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Flashlight vs. Bass Cannon
Last played on
Five More Hours
Deorro
Five More Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty6g1.jpglink
Five More Hours
Last played on
Freak (Rickyxsan Bootleg)
Deorro
Freak (Rickyxsan Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Freak (Rickyxsan Bootleg)
Last played on
Let's Get Freaky
Deorro
Let's Get Freaky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Let's Get Freaky
Last played on
Freak
Deorro
Freak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ntm29.jpglink
Freak
Last played on
Burial (Moody Good) Vs Rave Century
Deorro & Yogi
Burial (Moody Good) Vs Rave Century
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burial (Moody Good) Vs Rave Century
Performer
Last played on
Five Hours (Don't Hold Me Back)
Deorro
Five Hours (Don't Hold Me Back)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Five Hours (Don't Hold Me Back)
Last played on
Hype (Garmiani Remix)
Deorro
Hype (Garmiani Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hype (Garmiani Remix)
Last played on
Don't Hold Me Back (Five Hours) (feat. DyCy)
Deorro
Don't Hold Me Back (Five Hours) (feat. DyCy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Hold Me Back (Five Hours) (feat. DyCy)
Featured Artist
Last played on
A Sky Full Of Freaks
Coldplay
A Sky Full Of Freaks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05c99dh.jpglink
A Sky Full Of Freaks
Last played on
Playlists featuring Deorro
Upcoming Events
18
Feb
2019
Deorro, Steve Aoki and Cheat Codes
Stylus Leeds, Leeds, UK
19
Feb
2019
Deorro, Steve Aoki and Cheat Codes
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
21
Feb
2019
Deorro, Steve Aoki and Cheat Codes
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
22
Feb
2019
Deorro, Steve Aoki and Cheat Codes
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Deorro, Steve Aoki
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester, UK
Deorro Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist