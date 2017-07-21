Errol DyersSouth African jazz guitarist. Born 29 March 1952. Died 21 July 2017
Errol Dyers (29 March 1952 – 21 July 2017) was a South African musician, composer and guitarist and pioneer of Cape jazz/goema.
