Val YoungBorn 13 June 1962
Val Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dj1zd.jpg
1962-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/724d3dbf-d75d-4528-870f-332641c3e1ac
Val Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Val Young (born Valaria Marie Young; June 13, 1958) also known as "Lady V", is an American recording artist from Detroit, Michigan, who achieved success during the 1980s. She is now based in Los Angeles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Val Young Tracks
Sort by
To Live And Die In L.A. (feat. Val Young)
2Pac
To Live And Die In L.A. (feat. Val Young)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gmrv5.jpglink
To Live And Die In L.A. (feat. Val Young)
Last played on
If You Should Ever Be Lonely
Val Young
If You Should Ever Be Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dj1zd.jpglink
If You Should Ever Be Lonely
Last played on
Playlists featuring Val Young
Val Young Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist