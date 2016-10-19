Eric LambBorn 1978
Eric Lamb
1978
Eric Lamb Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Lamb (born 1978) is an American flutist and Altus performing artist who performs and teaches across the United States and Europe.
Eric Lamb Tracks
Duo for Flute and Cello
Naresh Sohal
Duo for Flute and Cello
Duo for Flute and Cello
