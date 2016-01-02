Simon BainbridgeBorn 30 August 1952
Simon Bainbridge
1952-08-30
Simon Bainbridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Bainbridge (born 30 August 1952) is a British composer, and a professor and former head of composition at the Royal Academy of Music, London, and visiting professor at the University of Louisville, Kentucky in the United States.
Simon Bainbridge Tracks
Concertante In Moto Perpetuo
Simon Bainbridge
Concertante In Moto Perpetuo
Concertante In Moto Perpetuo
Ensemble
Last played on
Chant (conclusion)
Simon Bainbridge
Chant (conclusion)
Chant (conclusion)
Last played on
Ad Ora Incerta – 2. Il Tramonto di Fossoli
Simon Bainbridge
Ad Ora Incerta – 2. Il Tramonto di Fossoli
Ad Ora Incerta – 2. Il Tramonto di Fossoli
Last played on
Ad Ora Incerta – "Lundi"
Simon Bainbridge
Ad Ora Incerta – "Lundi"
Ad Ora Incerta – "Lundi"
Last played on
Ad Ora Incerta – "Buna" (excerpt))
Simon Bainbridge
Ad Ora Incerta – "Buna" (excerpt))
Ad Ora Incerta – "Buna" (excerpt))
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-10T20:03:54
10
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 24
Round House, The
1976-08-09T20:03:54
9
Aug
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 24
Round House, The
Proms 1975: Prom 52
Round House, The
1975-09-15T20:03:54
15
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 52
Round House, The
Simon Bainbridge Links
