Kathleen Battle Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathleen Deanna Battle (born August 13, 1948) is an American operatic soprano known for her distinctive vocal range and tone. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Battle initially became known for her work within the concert repertoire through performances with major orchestras during the early and mid-1970s. She made her opera debut in 1975. Battle expanded her repertoire into lyric soprano and coloratura soprano roles during the 1980s and early 1990s until her eventual dismissal from the Metropolitan Opera in 1994. After a 22-year absence from the Met, Battle performed a concert of spirituals at the Metropolitan Opera House in November 2016.
Tornami a vagheggiar (Alcina)
George Frideric Handel
Gloria in G major
Francis Poulenc
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Felix Mendelssohn
Susanna, or via, sortite (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Oh! Quand je dors
Franz Liszt
Gloria - 3rd movement - Domine Deus
Francis Poulenc
Pace una volta (Zenobia)
Luca Antonio Predieri
Let the Bright Seraphin
George Frideric Handel
Voices of Spring
Johann Strauss II
He's Got the Whole World in His Hand
Anon.
Swing low, sweet chariot
Trad. American & Kathleen Battle
Con voce festiva (Arie con tromba sola)
Alessandro Scarlatti
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Le Nozze Di Figaro: Terzetto: Susanna or via sortite
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Cantata 197: Vergnunen ubd Lust, Gedeihen und Heil
Johann Sebastian Bach
Benedictus qui venit (Mass in B Minor, BWV 232)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Honey and Rue - Take my mother home
André Previn
Honey and rue for voice and orchestra
André Previn
Vesperae solennes de confessore K.339
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Eternal source of light divine (Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne)
George Frideric Handel
Cantata No. 202 - 'Sich uben im lieben'
Kathleen Battle
Porgy and Bess - opera in 3 acts
George Gershwin
Un moto di gioia, K579 (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & André Previn)
Kathleen Battle
The House Of Flying Daggers
Shigeru Umebayashi
Lovers - Flower Garden
Shigeru Umebayashi
Depuis le jour
Bastille Opera Orchestra, Myung-Whun Chung, Kathleen Battle & Gustave Charpentier
