AccentusChœur de Chambre Accentus. Formed 1991
Accentus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7245effd-99bf-4863-b01f-5af4f7425ac1
Accentus Biography (Wikipedia)
Accentus is a French chamber choir founded by Laurence Equilbey in 1991. The ensemble has been in residence at the Opéra de Rouen since 1998. When in Rouen, the choir usually holds concerts at the Théâtre des Arts or the recently reopened Chapelle Corneille
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Accentus Tracks
Sort by
Cantique de Jean Racine
Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Cantique de Jean Racine
Last played on
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 4)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 4)
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 3)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 3)
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 2)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 2)
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 1)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le timbre d'argent, 'The Silver Bell' (Act 1)
Der Herr is mit mir, BuxWV 15 (Alleluia)
Dieterich Buxtehude
Der Herr is mit mir, BuxWV 15 (Alleluia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hzk.jpglink
Der Herr is mit mir, BuxWV 15 (Alleluia)
Last played on
O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden: i. Chorale
Felix Mendelssohn
O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden: i. Chorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden: i. Chorale
Last played on
Trois chansons
Maurice Ravel
Trois chansons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Trois chansons
Last played on
Dies irae; Tuba mirum from Requiem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Dies irae; Tuba mirum from Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Dies irae; Tuba mirum from Requiem
Last played on
Nacht und Traume, D.827, Op. 43, No. 2 [arr. for a cappella choir]
Franz Schubert
Nacht und Traume, D.827, Op. 43, No. 2 [arr. for a cappella choir]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Nacht und Traume, D.827, Op. 43, No. 2 [arr. for a cappella choir]
Last played on
The Four Seasons: Winter
Antonio Vivaldi
The Four Seasons: Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
The Four Seasons: Winter
Last played on
Orpheo Second Act Scene I Ballo. Presto Coro: "Chi mai Dell'Erebo"
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orpheo Second Act Scene I Ballo. Presto Coro: "Chi mai Dell'Erebo"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Orpheo Second Act Scene I Ballo. Presto Coro: "Chi mai Dell'Erebo"
Last played on
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op 45 ('London' version); 5. Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op 45 ('London' version); 5. Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ein Deutsches Requiem, Op 45 ('London' version); 5. Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit
Last played on
Three Choruses For Men's Voices
Richard Strauss
Three Choruses For Men's Voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Three Choruses For Men's Voices
Last played on
Kyrie from Mass in C major K.317 (Coronation)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Kyrie from Mass in C major K.317 (Coronation)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Kyrie from Mass in C major K.317 (Coronation)
Last played on
Coronation Mass (Credo)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Coronation Mass (Credo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Coronation Mass (Credo)
Last played on
Vesperae solennes de confessore K339 (Laudate Dominum)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vesperae solennes de confessore K339 (Laudate Dominum)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Vesperae solennes de confessore K339 (Laudate Dominum)
Last played on
Coronation Mass (Agnus Dei)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Coronation Mass (Agnus Dei)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Coronation Mass (Agnus Dei)
Last played on
Verleih' uns Frieden
Felix Mendelssohn
Verleih' uns Frieden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Verleih' uns Frieden
Last played on
Kein deutscher Himmel (Adagietto, Symphony No. 5)
Gustav Mahler
Kein deutscher Himmel (Adagietto, Symphony No. 5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Kein deutscher Himmel (Adagietto, Symphony No. 5)
Last played on
Stéphane Mallarmé songs: No.1 Soupir
Maurice Ravel
Stéphane Mallarmé songs: No.1 Soupir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Stéphane Mallarmé songs: No.1 Soupir
Last played on
Drömmarna
Jean Sibelius
Drömmarna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Drömmarna
Last played on
Sommarnatten
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Sommarnatten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
Sommarnatten
Last played on
Hymn of the Cherubim (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Hymn of the Cherubim (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Hymn of the Cherubim (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom)
Last played on
Der Herr ist mit mir, Alleluia
Dieterich Buxtehude
Der Herr ist mit mir, Alleluia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04g5hzk.jpglink
Der Herr ist mit mir, Alleluia
Last played on
Agnus Dei
Samuel Barber
Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Agnus Dei
Choir
Last played on
Kyrie; Dies irae (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Kyrie; Dies irae (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Kyrie; Dies irae (Requiem in D minor, K 626)
Last played on
Bless the Lord, O my soul (Vespers, Op 37)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Bless the Lord, O my soul (Vespers, Op 37)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Bless the Lord, O my soul (Vespers, Op 37)
Last played on
Marie (7 Chansons)
Francis Poulenc
Marie (7 Chansons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Marie (7 Chansons)
Last played on
Symphony No. 5 - Adagietto
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No. 5 - Adagietto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No. 5 - Adagietto
Last played on
Dans ton royaumes; Les Béatitudes (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, Op 31)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Dans ton royaumes; Les Béatitudes (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, Op 31)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Dans ton royaumes; Les Béatitudes (Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, Op 31)
Last played on
Cum Sancto Spiritu (Petite Messe Solenelle)
Gioachino Rossini
Cum Sancto Spiritu (Petite Messe Solenelle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Cum Sancto Spiritu (Petite Messe Solenelle)
Orchestra
Last played on
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen from Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45
Boris Berezovsky
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen from Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx2y5.jpglink
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen from Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45
Last played on
Wie Lieblich sind Diene Wohnungen
Johannes Brahms
Wie Lieblich sind Diene Wohnungen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Wie Lieblich sind Diene Wohnungen
Last played on
Accentus Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist