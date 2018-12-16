Jamo Thomas is an American soul and funk singer, best remembered for his 1966 hit single, "I Spy (For the FBI)".

Born in either The Bahamas or Chicago, he recorded for several different record labels between 1965 and 1976. His billing sometimes included his name alongside backing musicians, known as his Party Brothers Orchestra, or simply as Mr. Jamo. His biggest successes were "Bahama Mama" and a cover version of "I Spy (For the FBI)".