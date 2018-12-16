Jamo Thomas
Jamo Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamo Thomas is an American soul and funk singer, best remembered for his 1966 hit single, "I Spy (For the FBI)".
Born in either The Bahamas or Chicago, he recorded for several different record labels between 1965 and 1976. His billing sometimes included his name alongside backing musicians, known as his Party Brothers Orchestra, or simply as Mr. Jamo. His biggest successes were "Bahama Mama" and a cover version of "I Spy (For the FBI)".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamo Thomas Tracks
