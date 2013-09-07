Konan (stylised as KONAN, born 4 March 1985) is a Japanese singer, tarento, and gravure idol who is a former member of the female idol group SDN48. She is nicknamed Konyan (こにゃん).

She was born from Ikuno-ku, Osaka. She is the youngest of three sisters. She is represented with One Eight Promotion. She is also a member of the former idol dance unit Soul Tiger, and a former race queen. Her former stage name is Yumi Konan (虎南 有美 Konan Yumi).