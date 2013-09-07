KONANJapanese singer, former member of girl group SDN48. Born 4 March 1985
KONAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-03-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7242a4f8-5237-4434-9cb6-c48cebae8651
KONAN Biography (Wikipedia)
Konan (stylised as KONAN, born 4 March 1985) is a Japanese singer, tarento, and gravure idol who is a former member of the female idol group SDN48. She is nicknamed Konyan (こにゃん).
She was born from Ikuno-ku, Osaka. She is the youngest of three sisters. She is represented with One Eight Promotion. She is also a member of the former idol dance unit Soul Tiger, and a former race queen. Her former stage name is Yumi Konan (虎南 有美 Konan Yumi).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KONAN Tracks
Sort by
Boy Better Play Dirty
Krept
Boy Better Play Dirty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy Better Play Dirty
Last played on
Young N Reckless (feat. Chip)
Krept & Konan
Young N Reckless (feat. Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n75cd.jpglink
Young N Reckless (feat. Chip)
Last played on
Back to artist