Lyle Lovett
1957-11-01
Lyle Lovett Biography (Wikipedia)
Lyle Pearce Lovett (born November 1, 1957) is an American country singer-songwriter and actor. Active since 1980, he has recorded 13 albums and released 25 singles to date, including his highest entry, the number 10 chart hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, "Cowboy Man". Lovett has won four Grammy Awards, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Album. It's Not Big It's Large was released in 2007, where it debuted and peaked at number 2 on the Top Country Albums chart. A new studio album, Natural Forces, was released on October 20, 2009 by Lost Highway Records. The last studio album on his Curb Records contract, Release Me, was released in February 2012.
Cowboy Man
I've Been To Memphis
The Truck Song
Give Back My Heart
West Texas Highway
If I Were The Man You Wanted
Blue Skies
You've Got A Friend In Me
Bears
Wallisville Road
I Married her Just Because She Looks Like You
If I Had A Boat
One Way Gal
Closing Time
If You Were to Wake Up
She's No Lady
North Dakota
Funny How Time Slips Away
Old Friend
You've Got A Friend In Me
If I Needed You
Nobody Knows Me
Election Day
Farther Down The Line
