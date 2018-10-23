RubyhorseFormed 1988. Disbanded 2005
Rubyhorse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7241ca20-792d-478a-833a-264e9953dce8
Rubyhorse Biography (Wikipedia)
Rubyhorse were a rock band from Cork, Ireland. Their debut album, A Lifetime In One Day, was released in Ireland on 2 June 1995. In 1997 the band moved to Boston, Massachusetts, and all of their subsequent albums were released in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rubyhorse Tracks
Sort by
Any Day Now
Rubyhorse
Any Day Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Any Day Now
Last played on
Rubyhorse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist