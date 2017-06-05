Paul Bernard Rodgers (born 17 December 1949) is an English singer, songwriter and musician. In the 1960s and 1970s, he was vocalist of Free and Bad Company. After stints in two less successful bands in the 1980s and early 1990s, The Firm and The Law, he became a solo artist. He has more recently toured and recorded with Queen. Rodgers has been dubbed "The Voice" by his fans due to his powerful and bluesy voice. A poll in Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 55 on its list of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time". In 2011 Rodgers received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.

Rodgers has been cited as a significant influence on a number of notable rock singers.[citation needed] In 1991, John Mellencamp called Rodgers "the best rock singer ever". Freddie Mercury, the original Queen vocalist, in particular liked Rodgers and his aggressive style.