Tyree Pittman (born November 14, 1993), better known by his stage name Young Chop or Young Chop On Da Beat, is an American record producer, rapper, and entrepreneur. In 2012, he gained widespread recognition within the American hip hop community for producing Chief Keef's hits "I Don't Like", "Love Sosa", and "3Hunna". He released his first studio album Precious in 2013, established his own label called Chop Squad Records, and released Still the following year.

On September 25, 2015, with fellow rapper King 100 James, Chop released his album Fat Gang or No Gang, which would be the debut album of him and James' duo known as "Fat Gang". Young Chop is friends with Chief Keef, late Fredo Santana, Lil Reese and many more. These rappers belong to a Chicago gang/collective popularly known as 3hunna, making drill music in which they generally rap about drug dealing, weapons, and their lifestyles. Unlike many of his associates, Young Chop has never been affiliated with a gang and has a completely clean criminal record.