Marc Griffin, known professionally as Marc E. Bassy, is an American singer and songwriter from San Francisco. He is the former vocalist of the Los Angeles-based pop band 2AM Club. His solo works include his 2014 mixtape Only the Poets, 2015 release East Hollywood, and the 2016 EP Groovy People, including the single "You & Me" featuring G-Eazy. Before putting out his own works, he was a songwriter, and wrote for artists such as CeeLo Green, Sean Kingston, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla Sign.