Marc E. BassyBorn 9 April 1987
Marc E. Bassy
1987-04-09
Marc E. Bassy Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Griffin, known professionally as Marc E. Bassy, is an American singer and songwriter from San Francisco. He is the former vocalist of the Los Angeles-based pop band 2AM Club. His solo works include his 2014 mixtape Only the Poets, 2015 release East Hollywood, and the 2016 EP Groovy People, including the single "You & Me" featuring G-Eazy. Before putting out his own works, he was a songwriter, and wrote for artists such as CeeLo Green, Sean Kingston, Wiz Khalifa, and Ty Dolla Sign.
Marc E. Bassy Tracks
You're Good But I'm Better (Jarami remix) (feat. Marc E. Bassy)
Kill J
You're Good But I'm Better (Jarami remix) (feat. Marc E. Bassy)
You're Good But I'm Better (Jarami remix) (feat. Marc E. Bassy)
Do You There (feat. Marc E. Bassy)
Skizzy Mars
Do You There (feat. Marc E. Bassy)
Do You There (feat. Marc E. Bassy)
