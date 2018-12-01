Gary Lewis & The PlayboysFormed 1965. Disbanded 1970
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
1965
Gary Lewis & the Playboys were an American 1960s era pop and rock group, fronted by musician Gary Lewis, the son of comedian Jerry Lewis. They are best known for their 1965 Billboard Hot 100 number-one single "This Diamond Ring", which was the first of a string of hit singles they had in 1965 and 1966. The band had an earnest, boy-next-door image similar to British invasion contemporaries such as Herman's Hermits and Gerry and the Pacemakers. The group folded in 1970, but a version of the band later resumed touring and continues to tour, often playing for veterans' benefits.
Tracks
Green Grass
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Green Grass
Green Grass
My Heart's Symphony
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
My Heart's Symphony
My Heart's Symphony
She's Just My Style
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
She's Just My Style
She's Just My Style
Performer
Everybody Loves A Clown
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Everybody Loves A Clown
Everybody Loves A Clown
This Diamond Ring
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
This Diamond Ring
This Diamond Ring
Save Your Heart For Me
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Save Your Heart For Me
Save Your Heart For Me
She's Just My Style
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
She's Just My Style
She's Just My Style
Sealed With A Kiss
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Sealed With A Kiss
Sealed With A Kiss
The Loser (With A Broken Heart
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
The Loser (With A Broken Heart
The Loser (With A Broken Heart
Double Good Feeling
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Double Good Feeling
Double Good Feeling
Look, Here Comes The Sun
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Look, Here Comes The Sun
Look, Here Comes The Sun
Jill
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Jill
Jill
I Gotta Find Cupid
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
I Gotta Find Cupid
I Gotta Find Cupid
Count Me In
Gary Lewis & The Playboys
Count Me In
Count Me In
