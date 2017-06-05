James Frank Copley (29 December 1953 – 13 May 2017) was an English rock drummer.

Copley was largely a session musician who has worked with Jeff Beck, Graham Parker, Upp, Paul Young, Magnum, Roger Glover, Ian Gillan and Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple, Go West, Killing Joke, Tears for Fears, Seal, Tony Iommi and Paul Rodgers. Copley was the drummer with Manfred Mann's Earth Band since 2007.

Copley was a master of the open-handed drumming technique. The method is without crossing the hands when playing the hi-hat (or ride-cymbal) and snare drum simultaneously as opposed to the more traditional way of playing drums which features crossed hands as the basic playing position.

Copley had been a long time Tama drums endorser. He has used Superstar, Granstar, Artstar II and Starclassic drums throughout the years. Another long time association is with Zildjian Cymbals. Copley also used Vic Firth drumsticks.