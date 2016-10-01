Mark Farina (born March 25, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois, USA) is a disc jockey and musician, known for his Chicago house, acid jazz and downtempo works. Notable releases include Mood (KMS Records, 1989) and the Mushroom Jazz series (Om Records, 1996–2011), and recently known also from house compilations El Divinio. He is primarily identified with the house music scene in San Francisco, California. Farina resides in Dallas, Texas, but DJs widely around the world.