Pierre Michelot Born 3 March 1928. Died 3 July 2005
Pierre Michelot
1928-03-03
Pierre Michelot Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Michelot (3 March 1928 – 3 July 2005) was a French bebop and hard bop double bass player and arranger.
Pierre Michelot Tracks
'Nuit sur les Champes Elysées' (take 3), from Lift to the Scaffold
Miles Davis
Walkin'
Miles Davis
Florence Sur Les Champs Élysées
Miles Davis
Générique
Miles Davis
Pierre Michelot Links
