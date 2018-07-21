Eric GaleBorn 20 September 1938. Died 25 May 1994
1938-09-20
Eric J. Gale (September 20, 1938 – May 25, 1994) was an American jazz and session guitarist.
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Ginseng woman
Ginseng woman
Ginseng woman
Las Vegas Tango
Bill Lavorgna, Samuel T. Brown, Gil Evans, Gary Burton, Richard Tee, Steve Swallow, Bernard "Pretty" Purdie, Chuck Rainey, Jerry Hahn & Eric Gale
Las Vegas Tango
Las Vegas Tango
Red Ground
Red Ground
Red Ground
