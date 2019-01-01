Decoded FeedbackFormed 1993
Decoded Feedback
1993
Decoded Feedback is a Canadian musical project which incorporates styles of electro-industrial and aggrotech. The duo currently[when?] releases music on the North American distributor Metropolis Records, and the European record label Out of Line.
