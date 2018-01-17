Hans Joachim Irmler
Hans Joachim Irmler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/722546e3-770d-4151-a4e9-629c2f010187
Hans Joachim Irmler Tracks
Sort by
Fünfter Gesang
Hans Joachim Irmler
Fünfter Gesang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fünfter Gesang
Last played on
Golden Skin
Hans Joachim Irmler
Golden Skin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Skin
Last played on
Sempiternity
Hans Joachim Irmler
Sempiternity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sempiternity
Last played on
Golden Skin
IRMLER LIEBEZEIT
Golden Skin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Skin
Performer
Last played on
Hans Joachim Irmler Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist