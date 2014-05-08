Graeme Garden
Graeme Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/72246541-1e50-4040-b8be-83b95b4d65c8
Graeme Garden Biography (Wikipedia)
David Graeme Garden OBE (born 18 February 1943) is a Scottish comedian, actor, author, artist and television presenter, best known as a member of The Goodies and for being a cast member on I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Graeme Garden Tracks
Sort by
HIT THE ROAD JACK
Graeme Garden
HIT THE ROAD JACK
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HIT THE ROAD JACK
Last played on
Back to artist