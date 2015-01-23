Paul LekakisBorn 22 October 1966
1966-10-22
Paul Lekakis (born October 22, 1966) is an American actor, model, filmmaker and club music / Hi-NRG singer, who was discovered for his musical and dancing skills at a nightclub while on assignment as a model in Italy.
Boom Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)
Boom Boom Boom (Let's Go Back To My Room)
