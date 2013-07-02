Lalo GuerreroBorn 24 December 1916. Died 17 March 2005
Lalo Guerrero
1916-12-24
Lalo Guerrero Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo "Lalo" Guerrero (December 24, 1916 – March 17, 2005) was a Mexican-American guitarist, singer and farm labor activist best known for his strong influence on today's Latin musical artists.
Los Chucos Suaves
