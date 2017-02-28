ClearChristian music. Formed 1997
Clear was an American CCM group from Cambridge, Minnesota.
Clear formed in the summer of 1997 and released two albums on Ardent Records, in 1998 and 2000. Their 2000 release Follow the Narrow hit #33 on the Billboard Top Contemporary Christian Albums chart in 2000. The group split up early in 2001.
Clear Tracks
The Planets (Instr.)
Maria Brown (Instrumental)
Cloaka (feat. MAF Muse)
Featured Artist
Maria Brown
Cashier
Yesterday Morning
