The Falcon
2004
The Falcon Biography (Wikipedia)
The Falcon is a Chicago-based punk rock supergroup. The band features The Lawrence Arms members Brendan Kelly (guitar and vocals) and Neil Hennessy on drums, as well as Alkaline Trio's Dan Andriano (vocals and bass). Todd Mohney of Rise Against played guitar on the 2004 God Don't Make No Trash or Up Your Ass with Broken Glass EP but could not attend the recording session for the band's first full length Unicornography, and his spot was temporarily filled in by Kelly and Hennessy.
La-Z-Boy 500
