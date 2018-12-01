Louie Louie (born Louis Cordero) is a Puerto Rican/American musician and record producer. He released four full-length albums (two of them on major record labels and one under his full name of Louie Cordero) in the last twenty years, as well as a number of singles, but only two of the singles, 1990's "Sittin' in the Lap of Luxury" and "I Wanna Get Back With You," charted in the United States.

He played Madonna's boyfriend in the video for "Borderline" and also played 'Rick' in House Party 2. He and his band performed on Arsenio Hall two times. Louie toured the United States and Canada with Erasure.