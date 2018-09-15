Dead End KidsMid 70's Scottish teenyboppers
Dead End Kids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/721b93d8-9b6d-4d34-8df7-7394527b0024
Dead End Kids Tracks
Sort by
Have I The Right
Dead End Kids
Have I The Right
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have I The Right
Last played on
Have I The Right?
Dead End Kids
Have I The Right?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have I The Right?
Performer
Last played on
Dead End Kids Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist