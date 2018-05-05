Jazz Warriors
Jazz Warriors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/721b5acf-dd8d-4bb1-995a-2ad05cf9e21b
Jazz Warriors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jazz Warriors were an all-black London-based group of jazz musicians that made its debut in 1986. The idea for the band came from the Abibi Jazz Arts, a London organization that promoted black music and black culture. The Jazz Warriors provided black British musicians with a venue to showcase their talents, which until that time was limited mostly to funk music and reggae.
According to writer John Chilton, the Jazz Warriors "proved to be the launching pad for the stellar talents of a number of important jazz musicians." The band released one album - 1987's Out of Many, One People (1987). The band remained together until 1994, despite many of the members leaving for solo careers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jazz Warriors Tracks
Sort by
In Reference To Our Forefathers Dreams
Jazz Warriors
In Reference To Our Forefathers Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Reference To Our Forefathers Dreams
Last played on
Chameleon
Jazz Warriors
Chameleon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chameleon
Last played on
Abolition Day
Jazz Warriors
Abolition Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Abolition Day
Last played on
Jazz Warriors Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist