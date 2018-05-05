The Jazz Warriors were an all-black London-based group of jazz musicians that made its debut in 1986. The idea for the band came from the Abibi Jazz Arts, a London organization that promoted black music and black culture. The Jazz Warriors provided black British musicians with a venue to showcase their talents, which until that time was limited mostly to funk music and reggae.

According to writer John Chilton, the Jazz Warriors "proved to be the launching pad for the stellar talents of a number of important jazz musicians." The band released one album - 1987's Out of Many, One People (1987). The band remained together until 1994, despite many of the members leaving for solo careers.