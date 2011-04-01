Vector Lovers is the moniker used by British electronic music producer Martin Wheeler. Wheeler, as described by Soma Records (his current label) is a "computer nerd" and "80s-obsessed knob-twiddler" and creates music which falls into the intelligent dance music (IDM) and electro genres. His music has been compared to and is influenced by such acts as Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode.

As Vector Lovers, Wheeler has released several singles and EPs, as well as four full-length albums. Early Vector Lovers' releases were through his own Iwari record label (one very early release was made as Balloon - the name was changed to Vector Lovers when he discovered that there already was a band called Balloon). Music has also been released under the names Rosenbaum and Badly Born Droid.

In 2006 Wheeler contributed production duties to Tracey Thorn's album Out of the Woods, released in March 2007.