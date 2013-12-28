Clare Grogan
Claire Patricia Grogan (born 17 March 1962), known professionally as Clare Grogan or sometimes as C. P. Grogan, is a Scottish actress and singer. She is best known as the lead singer of the 1980s new wave music group Altered Images and for supporting roles in the 1981 film Gregory's Girl and the science fiction sitcom Red Dwarf as the first incarnation of Kristine Kochanski.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
- Clare Grogan chats to Stuart Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l8l4z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02l8l4z.jpg2015-03-04T16:04:00.000ZClare Grogan joins Stuart to talk about her series of children's books based around her character Tallulah Gosh.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02l8l88
- Clare Grogan chats with Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfhs9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfhs9.jpg2013-10-27T12:17:00.000ZSara chats with Clare Grogan who remembers her days in the eighties with Altered Images.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kfhsg
