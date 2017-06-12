The Muffs
1991
The Muffs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Muffs are an American punk rock band based in Southern California, formed in 1991. Led by singer and guitarist Kim Shattuck, the band released four full-length studio albums in the 1990s, as well as numerous singles including "Lucky Guy" and "Sad Tomorrow", and a cover version of "Kids in America". After a long hiatus beginning in 1999, the band released a fifth album in 2004 but thereafter effectively disbanded. Almost a decade later, the three core members of the band reunited and started performing again. An album, Whoop Dee Doo, was released in 2014.
The Muffs Tracks
Kids In America
The Muffs
Kids In America
Kids In America
Everywhere I Go
The Muffs
Everywhere I Go
Everywhere I Go
Agony
Agony
Agony
Agony
Won't Come Out to Play
The Muffs
Won't Come Out to Play
Won't Come Out to Play
Like You Don't See Me
The Muffs
Like You Don't See Me
Like You Don't See Me
Take A Take A Me
The Muffs
Take A Take A Me
Take A Take A Me
Weird Boy Next Door
The Muffs
Weird Boy Next Door
Weird Boy Next Door
Take A Take On Me
The Muffs
Take A Take On Me
Take A Take On Me
From Your Girl
The Muffs
From Your Girl
From Your Girl
