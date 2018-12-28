Freddie McGregorBorn 27 June 1956
Freddie McGregor (born 27 June 1956, Clarendon, Jamaica) has been variously a singer, musician and producer. His music career began when he was seven years old.
Reggae legend Freddie McGregor caught up with Robbo Ranx about his new album The Captain.
Freddie McGregor catches up with Robbo Ranx
Pretty Looks
O Come All Ye Faithful
I Was Born A Winner
Let Him Try
Just Don't Want To Be Lonely
Lovers Rock, J.A Style
Go Freddie Go
Jive Talkin'
Reggae Feeling
Bobby Bobylon
Push Comes To Shove
Reggae Boom (Ed Solo Remix)
What About Us
True To My Roots
Reggae Boom
Rasta man
Big Ship
I Just Want To Stay Here (feat. Marcia Griffiths)
Fever Medley
Just Once In My Life
