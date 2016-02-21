Embar S. KannanBorn 19 February 1975
Embar S. Kannan
1975-02-19
Embar S. Kannan Biography (Wikipedia)
Embar S. Kannan is an award-winning and pioneering violinist in the fields of Carnatic Music and Tamil Film Music. Trained in Carnatic as well as Western Classical methods, he is a Grade 'A top' artist of the All India Radio and is universally acclaimed as a soloist and an accompanist.
