Frode GjerstadBorn 24 March 1948
Frode Gjerstad
1948-03-24
Frode Gjerstad Biography (Wikipedia)
Frode Gjerstad (born 24 March 1948 in Stavanger, Norway) is a Norwegian Jazz musician with alto saxophone as principal instrument, but also plays other saxophones, clarinet and flute. He has collaborated with a number of Norwegian and international musicians like Paal Nilssen-Love, Borah Bergman, Peter Brötzmann, Evan Parker, Derek Bailey, Bjørn Kjellemyr, Terje Isungset, William Parker, Sabir Mateen, John Stevens, Johnny Dyani, Kent Carter, and since 1979 made huge contributions to more than 50 recordings.
Dreams
Frode Gjerstad
Dreams
Dreams
Of Detail
John Stevens, Frode Gjerstad & Eivin One Pedersen
Of Detail
Of Detail
