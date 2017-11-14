May Blitz was a Canadian-British psychedelic rock power trio that was active in the early 1970s.

The group was formed in 1969 by bassist Terry Poole and drummer Keith Baker, the rhythm section of the blues-rock trio Bakerloo, both of whom left the group when guitarist Clem Clempson departed to join Colosseum. Jamie Black joined the group on vocals and guitars but both Poole and Baker left the group before it recorded, Poole joining Vinegar Joe and Baker Uriah Heep. Black then added fellow Canadian Reid Hudson on bass and Tony Newman, who had played with Jeff Beck, The Hollies and Sounds Incorporated, on drums.

After playing UK pubs, the group signed with Vertigo Records (in the US they were on Paramount Records) and released their debut album in 1970. A second album followed in early 1971, but due to lack of commercial success the trio disbanded in late 1971. Black and Hudson, both originally from Canada, returned to their native country while Newman joined Three Man Army, founded and led by the Gurvitz brothers, Adrian and Paul.