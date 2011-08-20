Kindred SpiritsChildren's choir
Kindred Spirits
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/720f054b-8111-425a-9d76-37bcf35b0da1
Kindred Spirits Biography (Wikipedia)
Kindred Spirits is a children's choir from the London area with over 20 members between the ages of 6 and 14 years old.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kindred Spirits Tracks
Sort by
You Got Love
Kindred Spirits
You Got Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got Love
Last played on
Kindred Spirits Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist