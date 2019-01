Richardson debuted as a bandleader with his 2007 album Cerebral Flow. He is also a member of the band NEXT Collective. Recently Richardson just released his major label recording debut entitled SHIFT on Blue Note Records featuring Pat Metheny , Jason Moran , Harish Raghavan, and Nasheet Waits.

