Taelor Deitcher, better known by his stage name Felix Cartal, is a Canadian DJ and electronic dance music producer. He released his first EP Skeleton in 2009 once he signed with Dim Mak Records. Since then he has gone on to release three full-length albums, 2010's Popular Music and 2012's Different Faces and 2018's Next Season. Deitcher has toured with Wolfgang Gartner, MSTRKRFT, and Bloody Beetroots. Deitcher set the trend of collaborating with unpredictable vocalists in the dance scene such as Sebastien Grainger of Death from Above 1979, Maja Ivarsson of The Sounds and Johnny Whitney of The Blood Brothers.