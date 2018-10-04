Felix CartalBorn 9 April 1987
Felix Cartal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-04-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7208d210-66d4-413a-90c3-167b2e6bd4fb
Felix Cartal Biography (Wikipedia)
Taelor Deitcher, better known by his stage name Felix Cartal, is a Canadian DJ and electronic dance music producer. He released his first EP Skeleton in 2009 once he signed with Dim Mak Records. Since then he has gone on to release three full-length albums, 2010's Popular Music and 2012's Different Faces and 2018's Next Season. Deitcher has toured with Wolfgang Gartner, MSTRKRFT, and Bloody Beetroots. Deitcher set the trend of collaborating with unpredictable vocalists in the dance scene such as Sebastien Grainger of Death from Above 1979, Maja Ivarsson of The Sounds and Johnny Whitney of The Blood Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mood (Sultan & Shepard Remix)
Mood (Sultan & Shepard Remix)
Taking Me Higher (Felix Cartal Remix) x Walking By (Acapella) (feat. Iselin)
Taking Me Higher (Felix Cartal Remix) x Walking By (Acapella) (feat. Iselin)
Hold Tight (Live Edit)
Hold Tight (Live Edit)
Everyone But Me (feat. Daniela Andrade)
Everyone But Me (feat. Daniela Andrade)
Wherever
Wherever
Listen
Listen
Faces (feat. Veronica)
Faces (feat. Veronica)
Mood
Mood
The Searchers
The Searchers
Falling Down (Felix Festival Edit)
Falling Down (Felix Festival Edit)
Down For You (Felix Festival Edit)
Down For You (Felix Festival Edit)
Runaway
Runaway
The Wave (feat. Moon Bounce)
The Wave (feat. Moon Bounce)
Everything Is Fine
Everything Is Fine
Slave 4 U (Felix Cartal Secret Remix)
Slave 4 U (Felix Cartal Secret Remix)
Stop Being Yourself
Stop Being Yourself
Get What You Give (Billlon Mix)
Keep Up (Brohug Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
Keep Up (Brohug Remix) (feat. Steph Jones)
Anywhere (Felix Cartel Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Anywhere (Felix Cartel Remix) (feat. Will Heard)
Fakin It (Hotel Garuda Remix) (feat. Ofelia K)
Fakin It (Hotel Garuda Remix) (feat. Ofelia K)
Faking It (Hook N Sling Remix)
Faking It (Hook N Sling Remix)
Fakin It (feat. Ofelia K)
Fakin It (feat. Ofelia K)
Ready For Love
Ready For Love
They Live! (Felix Cartal Remix)
They Live! (Felix Cartal Remix)
Heat
Heat
New Scene (feat. Ofelia) (CRNKN Remix) (feat. Ofelia)
New Scene (feat. Ofelia)
New Scene (feat. Ofelia)
Young Love vs Sleepy Tom Remix (Felix Cartal Edit)
After Dark (feat. Koko Laroo)
After Dark (feat. Koko Laroo)
After Dark (Ex Boyfriend Remix) (feat. Koko Laroo)
After Dark (Ex Boyfriend Remix) (feat. Koko Laroo)
Black To White (Clockwork Remix Dub)
Don't Turn On The Lights (Laidback Luke Remix)
Something Nice
Something Nice
Joker
Joker
